Iran’s foreign ministry summoned Britain’s ambassador in Tehran to complain about the UK hosting Persian-language TV channels that have been covering Iranian protests, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

The networks, which include the London-based BBC Persian and Iran International, were creating a “hostile atmosphere” and had also instigated “riots,” Tasnim said, citing the foreign ministry.

Norway’s ambassador to Iran was also summoned after the country’s speaker of parliament condemned Iranian security forces for their treatment of protesters.

Protests against the state have gripped scores of towns and cities across Iran for the past week, triggered by the death of a young woman who’d been arrested for alleged violations of the country’s Islamic dress code. At least 41 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been arrested.

