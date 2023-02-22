(Bloomberg) -- Iran summoned the UK’s charge d’affaires in Tehran to protest new British sanctions and “baseless claims” against the Islamic Republic, state TV reported.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday summoned Iran’s top diplomat in Britain over threats to London-based journalists, after Persian-language channel Iran International suspended its UK operations due to safety concerns.

An Iranian foreign ministry official called the recent accusations “the continuation of anti-Iran policies,” according to the state TV.

The UK joined the US and European Union in sanctioning more Iranian officials in January due to “the horrific violence the Iranian regime is inflicting on its own people” during protests.

