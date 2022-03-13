(Bloomberg) -- Iran has “unilaterally and temporarily” suspended talks with Saudi Arabia, state-run Nour News said without adding further details.

The development follows a report by Reuters that Iraq will host another round of talks between the two countries next week.

The two sides were expected to discuss steps to restore diplomatic ties that have been officially severed since 2016, as well as the war in Yemen, where they back opposing sides.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.