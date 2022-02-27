(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator will return to talks in Vienna on Sunday night with a mandate to “resolve outstanding issues,” state-run Nour News reported, signaling that Tehran wants more time to wrangle over differences about how to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Ali Bagheri Kani has been in Tehran since Wednesday, when he left negotiations in the Austrian capital, in order to consult with Iran’s leadership. Over the past few weeks, diplomats have repeatedly warned that Iran and the U.S. have a limited time to bridge their differences and revive the landmark accord that Washington abandoned in 2018.

According to Nour News, Bagheri intends to continue the talks from Monday in order “to resolve outstanding issues causing serious challenges to the deal.” This suggests that Iran wants the negotiations to slip into March, when most officials involved have sought to conclude matters by the end of February.

Restoring the U.S.’s participation in the accord would lift sanctions on Iran’s economy and allow it to substantially increase oil exports at a time of high fuel prices. In exchange, Iran is expected to rollback major advances its made in its nuclear program since 2019.

Complicating matters, Russia -- a key mediator in the talks and an important ally of Iran -- launched a war on Ukraine on Thursday, triggering a raft of international sanctions against Moscow and potentially jeopardizing diplomacy at the final hurdle.

Nour News, which is closely linked to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council -- a body that has a key role in managing the Islamic Republic’s negotiating position -- said Tehran wants a “quick resolution.” Without citing anyone, it also dismissed any efforts to set a deadline on the talks and blamed “Western sides” for unnecessarily prolonging the talks.

