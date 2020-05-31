Iran Tallies Up Deaths Six Months After Protest Crackdown

Iran provided its first death toll from its crackdown on protests that erupted after a November 2019 fuel hike, estimating some 200 people were killed.

Interior Minister Mohammad-Reza Rahmani Fazli said 40 to 45 of the dead weren’t shot by police or the military, implying the rest were. Precise figures will be released within the “coming days,” he said.

London-based human rights group Amnesty International reported in March that at least 304 protesters were killed.

