(Bloomberg) -- Iranian authorities are targeting journalists who first wrote about the death of a young woman in police custody as well as those covering the major unrest that it has triggered.

At least 26 reporters and photographers have been detained since the demonstrations erupted on Sept. 16, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. Mahsa Amini, 22, died while being held by morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaking the Islamic Republic’s dress code, touching off some of the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution.

Those held include Niloufar Hamedi, a reporter for the reformist Shargh newspaper who was one of the first journalists to write about Amini’s case. She’s been kept in solitary confinement at the capital’s Evin Prison for the past week, according to a tweet by her lawyer Mohammadali Kamfirouzi.

On Thursday, Elahe Mohammadi, a reporter for Hammihan newspaper, was arrested after she had covered Amini’s funeral, according to Shargh.

Police have rounded up thousands of people across Iran while dozens of protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces. Authorities last commented on casualties from the protests on Saturday, when state media said 41 people had died. Oslo-based Iran Human Rights said Tuesday it had confirmed the death of 76 protesters.

Mahrnoosh Tafian, a reporter based in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, home to Iran’s ethnic Arab community, was arrested three days ago by security forces, according to the CPJ. Tafian has been detained before and is known for her coverage of the November 2019 protests in Khuzestan, which were violently suppressed by security forces.

Several editors and reporters working for Kurdish media have also been detained. Amini was from the city of Saghez in Iran’s western Kurdistan province and her death provoked a particularly strong reaction in the region where people have accused the government of neglect for decades.

Photographer Yalda Moaeiry used Instagram to tell her 52,000 followers that she was being driven to prison after being beaten and arrested by police while covering the protests in Tehran on Sept. 19.

The media in Iran is tightly controlled and monitored by the state, with journalists only allowed to operate if they have official government approval and accreditation. All newspapers and news agencies rely on state funding and often reflect either the establishment’s conservative views or those of more moderate political factions. Very few are partially independent and take a softly critical approach to the Islamic leadership.

Journalists are often under pressure not to write stories that reflect poorly on leaders, or focus on human rights or the rights of minorities and banned groups.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Iran 178th out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index, above only Eritrea and North Korea.

