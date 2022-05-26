(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Iran’s foreign minister said US President Joe Biden has to end his predecessor’s “maximum pressure” strategy against Tehran in order to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said that the window of diplomacy with the US remained open and that Iran was serious about reaching a “long-lasting” agreement with Washington.

He said the Trump administration’s decision to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization had been seized upon by Israel in order to prevent the restoration of the beleaguered deal and derail any sanctions relief for Iran’s economy.

