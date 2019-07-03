(Bloomberg) -- Iran will “restore” work at its Arak nuclear reactor if Europe doesn’t comply by Sunday with obligations under a 2015 nuclear pact, President Hassan Rouhani was cited as saying in the semi-official Mehr news agency.

“If you don’t meet all your commitments based according to the timetable and plans, the Islamic Republic will restore the Arak reactor to previous condition,” Rouhani tells Mehr. “Our level of enrichment will no longer be at 3.67 percent. We put aside this commitment and will increase enrichment as we please, as it necessitates as we need.”

