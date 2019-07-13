Iran Tells U.K. It Wants To Resolve Gibraltar Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says he had a "constructive call" with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"I reassured him our concern was destination not origin of the oil on Grace One & that UK would facilitate release if we received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria, following due process in Gib courts," Hunt said in separate tweet.

The incident has heightened frictions just as European nations scramble to salvage a landmark nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic.

U.K. Navy Intervenes After Iran Tries to Stop British Oil Tanker

(Updates with details throughout.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Chiara Vasarri in New York at cvasarri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net, Maria Jose Valero

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.