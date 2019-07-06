Iran to Announce New Changes to Nuclear Deal Sunday, Fars Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and two other senior government officials will announce new changes to the Islamic Republic’s compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal at a press conference Sunday, the semi-official Fars news reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

The deputy foreign minister, government spokesman Ali Rabiee and the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, will announce the new measures at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT), Fars reported.

Fars reported earlier that Iran plans to begin boosting uranium enrichment to more than 3.67%, citing Ali Akbar Velayati, the foreign policy adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

