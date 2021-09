Iran to Get ‘Large’ Volume of Sinopharm Covid Vaccine in Days

(Bloomberg) -- Iran will receive a “large volume” of Sinopharm vaccines from China in the coming days and through September, the Iranian Foreign Ministry says in a statement, without specifying the number.

NOTE: Health Ministry says 28.7 million vaccine doses administered so far in population of 85 million

NOTE: Iran to Import 19 Million Covid-19 Vaccines by Next Week: Tasnim

