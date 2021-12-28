Iran to Get Pfizer Vaccine From U.S. Philanthropists in 3 Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Red Crescent Society said it’ll take delivery of a batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE within three weeks.

Some 150,000 shots of the vaccine will be sent to Iran “in collaboration with a group of philanthropists in the United States,” the organization’s director, Karim Hemmati, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. It didn’t provide further details.

In an earlier statement, Hemmati said his organization was in talks for 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Iran’s Health Ministry says it needs over 40 million doses of vaccine to fight the pandemic, which has killed more than 54,000 people with 1.2 million infections in the country.

Read more: Iran Finds Way to Buy Covid Vaccine Despite U.S. Sanctions

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.