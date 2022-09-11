Iran to Let Crews of Seized Greek Tankers Go, Sailors Union Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran is releasing the crews of two Greek tankers it seized in May, a Greek merchant marine group said Sunday.

Iran agreed to the replacement during a recent visit by a Greek delegation, the Greek Union of Merchant Marine Sailors said on its website. The stranded crew members “will immediately return to their countries of origin” starting as soon as Monday, according to the group.

Greek authorities in coordination with US counterparts stopped an Iranian tanker, the Lana, and confiscated its cargo on May 25. Iran retaliated by seizing two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf waters and diverting the ships, each loaded with about 1 million barrels of oil, into Iranian territorial waters on May 27.

A Greek court overturned the Lana’s confiscation in June and Greece’s Supreme Court sustained the verdict. The oil seized by Greek authorities was returned to the Lana in late August.

