(Bloomberg) -- Iran will reintroduce lockdown measures on one of its busiest port cities on the Persian Gulf following a major surge in coronavirus cases.

Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormuzgan province and a major trade hub on the Strait of Hormuz, is one of seven cities that will be “closed” for one week from Friday, Fereydoun Hemmati, the provincial governor told reporters, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

The islands of Kish and Qeshm, which are major tourist attractions, will also face the measures, Hemmati said, adding that the lockdown will involve the closure of all schools, universities, most offices, cinemas, coffee shops, restaurants, public pools, gyms and parks.

Iran has seen a surge in coronavirus cases since it eased restrictions on businesses and public life in April in an effort to keep its sanctions-hit economy afloat. On Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said that wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces will be made mandatory across the country from July 5.

Hemmati did not give any figures for coronavirus cases or fatalities for Hormuzgan province and officials stopped providing tallies in mid-March.

