Iran to Merge Five Financial Lenders Linked With Military

(Bloomberg) -- Iran will merge five lenders linked with military institutions into state Bank Sepah, the Central Bank said on Saturday.

The entities being consolidated are Ansar Bank, Ghavamin Bank, Hekmat Iranian Bank, Mehr Eqtesad and the Kowsar financial credit institution, the Central Bank of Iran said in a report on its website.

“Bank Sepah is one of the reputable government banks” and this is “an important step with a view to maintaining stability and the health of the banking system,” the regulator said.

Iran’s banks came under pressure before the nation signed the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers that lifted international sanctions. To attract customers and deposits, some banks had been offering interest rates of more than 20 percent.

Iran’s economy and national currency has been hit since the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear accord known as the JCPOA almost a year ago and reimposed economic sanctions. The Iranian rial last year lost almost 70 percent of its value in the unregulated market, causing Iranian authorities to crack down on currency manipulators.

The return of U.S. sanctions is impeding Iran’s ability to integrate itself into the international banking system.

Iran’s economy also has been impaired by “deficient” anti-money laundering rules and counter terrorism financing infrastructure, according to IHS Markit, as well as by the “widespread and opaque influence" of commercial and banking entities tied to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, deemed by the U.S. as sponsoring terrorism in the Middle East.

Local banking experts have advised a merger of several banks with healthier ones. Tehran-based Bank Sepah was founded in 1925 and is one of the country’s oldest banks.

(Updates with IHS markit report in seventh paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Ladane Nasseri in Dubai at lnasseri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.