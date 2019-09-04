Iran to Ramp Up Nuclear Activities as France Tries to Save Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The Iran nuclear deal moved closer to collapse Wednesday after President Hassan Rouhani said his country was unlikely to reach a much-anticipated agreement with Europe this week and would unveil further plans to boost its atomic activities.

Tehran has warned for weeks that if the European Union, a partner in the 2015 multilateral accord, couldn’t work out a mechanism by Sept. 6 that would allow Iran to export oil, it would embark upon the third and most significant stage of its plan to gradually scale back its commitments.

Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron had been scrambling over the past week to agree a proposal that would give Iran de facto waivers from strict U.S. sanctions through a $15 billion line of credit that would help to restore oil exports, the backbone of the Iranian economy.

Such an arrangement would require American approval to work, and President Donald Trump had signaled support for such a lifeline to relieve the hardship ordinary Iranians have suffered since the U.S. quit the nuclear agreement last year and reimposed tight sanctions that have hammered the Iranian economy. But on Wednesday, a senior U.S. administration official termed the French plan a non-starter, though talks between France and Iran continue.

