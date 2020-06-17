(Bloomberg) -- Iran is making “urgent plans” to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases in several provinces that could include the reintroduction of lockdowns, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

President Hassan Rouhani said the measures will be finalized and approved at a coronavirus task-force meeting on Saturday, and will be applied in so-called “red zones” where cases have spiked, IRNA reported, citing his office.

Earlier this week, daily deaths from the virus surpassed 100 for the first time since April 13, when Iran first started to loosen restrictions in order to begin repairing its sanctions-hit economy.

Declared “red zones” include the provinces of Kermanshah, Khuzestan, Kordestan and Bushehr, all along Iran’s western flank, either bordering Iraq or on the Persian Gulf coast.

