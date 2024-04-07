Iran to Release Four Activists Jailed for Spying After Six Years

(Bloomberg) -- Four Iranian environmental activists jailed on security charges are set to be released after more than six years in prison, their lawyer said.

The individuals - Houman Jokar, Niloufar Bayani, Sepideh Kashani and Taher Ghadirian - are expected to be released “over the next few days,” their lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Bloomberg News on Sunday.

The four were among at least seven environmentalists arrested in early 2018 and sentenced to as long as 10 years in prison for allegedly spying on Iranian military compounds and collaborating with the US government, according to Iran’s judiciary.

Bayani, who studied in Canada and the US, had been monitoring the status of the endangered Persian cheetah. Ghadirian is also a cheetah specialist.

They’re among hundreds of prisoners who’ve been pardoned or had their sentences commuted in honor of the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, Kermani said.

Among others arrested in 2018 was the Iranian-Canadian academic, Kavous Seyed Emami, who died in prison weeks after his detention. Authorities termed his death a suicide, which his family denied. Separately, Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-US citizen and conservationist, was released as part of a prisoner exchange deal between Iran and the US in September.

