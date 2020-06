Iran to Send Ukraine Flight Black Box to France Within Days

(Bloomberg) --

Iran will send the black box of the downed Ukraine flight to France within “a few days,” Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told his Canadian counterpart, state-run IRNA reported on Monday.

Iran’s military has said it shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Jan. 8, after mistaking it for a cruise missile, killing all 176 on board.

