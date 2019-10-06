Iran to Take Legal Action Against U.S. Cyber Attacks: Tasnim

(Bloomberg) -- Iran is planning to take legal action against the U.S. for numerous alleged cyber attacks and threats on its networks, the semi-official Tasnim news reported, citing an interview with General Gholamreza Jalali commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Passive Defense Organization.

