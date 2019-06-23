Iran to Take ‘New Steps’ on Nuclear Program in Two Weeks: ISNA

(Bloomberg) -- Iran will take “new steps” if Europe doesn’t meet a deadline in two weeks to take measures towards ensuring the Islamic Republic can reap the economic benefits of the nuclear deal, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported, citing a senior foreign-policy aide.

Kamal Kharazi, chairman of the Strategic Foreign Relations Council, which is part of the Foreign Ministry and advises the government, said he met U.K. Foreign Office Minister Andrew Murrison in Tehran, ISNA reported.

While Murrison’s statements were “repetitive,” the U.K. official reiterated Britain’s support for the nuclear deal and the Instex payment channel which will allow Iran to buy food and medicines from Europe, Kharazi was quoted as saying.

