(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it will provide temporary refuge to Afghans arriving at its borders as the Taliban advance on the capital, Kabul, prompting thousands of people to flee the city.

Accommodation will be built in Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces along Iran’s eastern border with Afghanistan, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said Sunday, citing Hossein Ghassemi, deputy for border affairs at the Interior Ministry.

Taliban Reaches Kabul, Says in Talks for Peaceful Transition (1)

Fleeing Afghans are expected “to return when the situation improves,” Ghassemi said, adding that some of them, including members of the military as well as government and customs officials, had already been sent back.

Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday as the U.S. and other nations rushed to evacuate their citizens. Their arrival marked the culmination of a three-week offensive in which the hardline Islamist group has taken control of much of the country following U.S. President Joe Biden’s order for American troops to withdraw by Aug. 31.

Afghanistan’s Ghani Appeals for Help as Taliban Near Kabul (2)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.