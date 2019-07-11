(Bloomberg) -- The British navy was forced to intervene to stop Iran blocking a commercial oil tanker on its way through the Persian Gulf, in an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

The BP Plc operated British Heritage, which carries as much as 1 million barrels of oil, was attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz when three Iranian vessels tried to block it, according to a U.K. government statement.

The Royal Navy’s HMS Montrose -- a military ship escorting the tanker -- "was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away," the U.K statement said.

“We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,” the statement added.

The incident comes after the U.K. seized an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar earlier this month. Iran’s military vowed to retaliate.

