(Bloomberg) -- Iran pledged to begin a new chapter in its relations with the United Arab Emirates, possibly signaling a thawing of tensions in the oil-rich Persian Gulf as world powers prepare for talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a tweet, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani also described a meeting in Dubai with UAE Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash as “friendly and cordial.”

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Meets UAE Officials in Visit

