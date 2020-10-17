(Bloomberg) -- Iran and Ukraine will start three days of talks over a downed Ukrainian aircraft in Tehran from Monday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The sides will discuss compensation terms as well as the technical and legal aspects of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 that Iran mistakenly shot down in January, killing all 176 aboard, IRNA reported, citing Mohsen Baharvand, the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs.

The previous round of talks was held in Kyiv in July.

