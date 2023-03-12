(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s judiciary said the execution of Habib Farajollah Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident accused of playing a role in a 2018 gun attack, will go ahead.

Judicial authorities on Sunday rejected an appeal against his death sentence, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported, citing a statement from the public affairs office of the high court.

Chaab was charged with “corruption on earth” — a capital offense in Iran — after prosecutors accused him of being the head of an Arab separatist group that carried out an attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people more than four years ago.

Gunmen Attack Iran Military Parade, Killing at Least 24

Chaab was arrested in November 2020. Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT reported at the time that he was kidnapped in Istanbul and smuggled into Iran by operatives working for Iranian intelligence.

In February last year, a prosecutor claimed Chaab had “Saudi and Israeli sponsorship” and that his group was also backed by Sweden and Denmark, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, without giving details or referring to any evidence presented at his trial.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.