Iran vowed to retaliate if it discovers a major nuclear enrichment facility was sabotaged earlier this month.

“If it’s concluded that a regime or a government had a hand in the incident, directly or indirectly, the Islamic Republic will respond decisively,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a press briefing in Tehran. Suspicion has fallen on Israel and the U.S., which have sabotaged Iran’s nuclear program in the past.

The July 2 explosion at the Natanz nuclear site “didn’t have much impact” on activities there or the country’s nuclear program, Mousavi said.

The blast caused “significant damage” to an open-air structure that was used to store measurement equipment, authorities have said, without giving detail.

The New York Times has cited intelligence officials as saying the U.S. and Israel assess the blast has set back Iran’s nuclear program by as much as two years.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, had said the cause of the explosion couldn’t be disclosed due to “security considerations”.

