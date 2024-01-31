Iran Vows to Retaliate Against Any Attack as US Readies Response

(Bloomberg) -- Iran signaled it’s prepared to hit back against any US strike on its soil or assets abroad, as the White House readies a response to a drone attack that killed three American soldiers over the weekend.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he had made a decision on how to retaliate against the assault in Jordan, which the US said was carried out by Iran-backed groups. Without revealing his plans, the president said Iran was responsible for providing the weaponry used in the strike.

“If any party attacks Iran’s territory, or its interests or citizens abroad, it will be met with a decisive response,” Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Iran’s warning underlines the challenge for the US over how to respond without getting further embroiled in the conflict, which was sparked last October by Hamas’s assault on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Biden and his officials say they don’t want to escalate the various and interlinked conflicts in the region.

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East,” Biden said. “That’s not what I’m looking for.”

Iran has not exchanged messages with the US in recent days, according to Iravani. The two countries don’t have formal diplomatic relations but often use interlocutors such as Switzerland and Oman.

Iran says it wasn’t involved on the strike in Jordan, which also injured dozens of American troops. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the White House to use diplomacy to resolve the situation.

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia in Iraq, said it’s suspending military operations against US troops, according to a report in Iraq’s Rudaw citing a statement from the group.

The move is meant to “prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government,” the statement said. Iraq’s government has criticized both attacks by Iran-supported militias on US bases in the country since October, and also America’s retaliatory strikes on those groups.

Iran backs anti-Israel and anti-US groups across the region. Often called the “axis of resistance,” it includes militias in countries such as Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, as well as Hamas.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.