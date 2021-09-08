(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said a confrontation with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog would be “unconstructive” and lead to an unhelpful response from the Islamic Republic, according to a statement on his official website, president.ir.

Raisi made the comments in a phone call to Charles Michel, president of the European Council on Wednesday, ahead of a Sept. 13 meeting of diplomats at the International Atomic Energy Agency when officials will decide whether to censure Iran for significantly increasing nuclear activity over the past year.

