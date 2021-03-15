(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Briere, a French national arrested in Iran 10 months ago, faced his final trial hearing on charges of spying and propaganda against the state, his lawyer said in a tweet.

Briere was charged for photographing “forbidden areas” in Iran and for posting on social media about mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, in the Islamic Republic, Saeed Dehghan wrote on Monday. He didn’t mention anything about a prospective verdict.

Propaganda against the state is one of the common accusations lodged against foreign nationals jailed in Iran. On Sunday, the British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court on charge of spreading propaganda, a week after her five-year sentence for a separate case ended.

