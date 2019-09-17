Iran Won’t Negotiate With U.S. on Any Level, Supreme Leader Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran won’t negotiate with the U.S. on any level neither in New York or anywhere else, the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader said.

“Sometimes they say negotiations without any precondition and sometimes with 12 conditions,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in comments published by semi-official ISNA news agency on Tuesday. “Such statements either come from their disheveled policies or are a ploy to confuse the other side.”

Talks with the U.S. would amount to victory for Trump’s so-called maximum pressure policy, Khamenei said.

U.S. President Donald Trump hasn’t ruled out a possible meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani when both are in New York this month for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that the “Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, ‘No Conditions’ That is an incorrect statement (as usual!).” But officials including Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have told reporters publicly that Trump is willing to take a meeting with no conditions.

The U.S. administration’s “maximum pressure” stance against Iran is focused on imposing sanctions and isolating the country over its nuclear ambitions and malign activities in the region.

