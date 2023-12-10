(Bloomberg) -- Iran deployed a drone that can launch air-to-air guided missiles, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Dozens of the home-made “Karrar” aircraft with the new capability will guard the country’s frontiers and “make enemies seriously reconsider their aerial combat strategies,” IRNA reported Sunday, citing Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, head of the army.

The Karrar has a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and is designed to track hostile aircraft at “considerably lower costs” than manned fighters, Mousavi said.

