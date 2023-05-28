(Bloomberg) -- Two Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with the Taliban in Afghanistan, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, further straining relations between the neighbors amid a dispute over water resources.

Two others were injured when Taliban fighters fired at Iranian positions in Sasuli in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, the news agency reported, adding that it didn’t have information about Taliban casualties.

Tensions have been growing between the two countries over water rights around the Helmand River. Iran, which has suffered from worsening drought over the past decade, says the Taliban is breaching a 1973 treaty that set how much water Iran should receive and outlined access for monitoring of the water level.

Last week during a visit to the border, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on the Taliban to respect the agreement.

