(Bloomberg) -- The Iranian oil tanker impounded off Gibraltar since July 4 set sail on Sunday after local authorities rejected a U.S. bid to detain the vessel. The supertanker has been renamed and reflagged and is now heading east into the Mediterranean. Where it will go from here and what will happen to its cargo remain unclear. The U.S. has threatened sanctions against any party dealing with the vessel.

Where is the ship now?

The tanker is now heading east, deeper into the Mediterranean Sea. It has changed its name to Adrian Darya 1 and is now sailing under the Iranian flag. It was previously named Grace 1 and flew the flag of Panama.

Why did Gibraltar allow the ship to leave?

The government of Gibraltar says European Union regulations didn’t allow it to seek a court order to seize the tanker, which the U.S. accuses of breaching its sanctions by exporting Iranian oil. That’s because of “differences in the sanctions regimes applicable to Iran in the EU and the U.S.,” according to a statement from the Gibraltar government. “The EU sanctions regime against Iran -- which is applicable in Gibraltar -- is much narrower than that applicable in the U.S.”

Is the vessel still carrying Iranian crude?

Yes, it appears to be. The draft of the ship -- how deep it is sitting in the water -- is still reported as being 22.1 meters, which indicates that its full cargo of about 2 million barrels of crude oil is on board. The draft is manually entered by the captain into the ship’s Automatic Identification System, so it could be wrong, but there is no evidence that the cargo was discharged while the vessel was anchored off Gibraltar.

Where is the ship heading?

According to the vessel-tracking data from the ship, it is now heading for the small Greek port of Kalamata. This probably won’t be its final destination, as the port is too small to accommodate a ship the size of the Adrian Darya 1. Oil tankers sometimes anchor outside the port to stock up on provisions or change crew, but they cannot take on fuel there. Port authorities at Kalamata haven’t been informed of the ship’s intention to arrive at the port, according to the acting harbor master.

Where will the cargo end up?

It remains unclear where the crude on the Adrian Darya 1 will end up. Iran gave assurances to the government of Gibraltar that the ship wouldn’t sail to Syria.

The most likely course of action is for the ship to offload its cargo onto smaller vessels in a process known as a ship-to-ship transfer. Those smaller tankers would then deliver the cargo to its final destination. Before doing that, the Adrian Darya 1 would probably switch off the transponder that signals its position and "go dark" in an attempt to conceal its actions. This may not be enough to hide a ship that has become so closely watched.

Can the vessel get back to Iran?

The ship cannot get back to Iran if it continues on its current course without first offloading at least some of its cargo. Its draft is too deep to allow it to pass through the Suez Canal if it is more than about half full.

Even if it is physically able to pass through the canal, that route poses the risk that the vessel could be seized by Egypt at the request of the U.S. While Iranian tankers continue to pass through the canal into the Mediterranean, some have been prevented from making the journey.

Who will provide the ship with fuel and provisions?

Obtaining fuel and provisions could prove difficult for the Adrian Darya 1. The U.S. has threatened sanctions against anyone providing assistance to the ship.

