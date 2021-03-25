(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian missile struck an Israeli ship sailing from Tanzania to India, Israel’s Channel 12 said, without saying where it got the information or how Iran was implicated.

The ship was damaged but continued to its destination, the station said.

Earlier this month, Iran said Israel was likely behind an explosion that damaged an Iranian container ship in the Mediterranean. The Wall Street Journal reported on March 11 that Israel has targeted at least a dozen vessels bound for Syria, most of them carrying Iranian oil.

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was responsible for an unexplained blast on an Israeli-owned cargo vessel in the Persian Gulf.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.