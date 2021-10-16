Iranian Navy Fends Off Attack on Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden

An Iranian warship foiled a pirate attack against one of the country’s oil vessels in the Gulf of Aden following a “heavy exchange of fire” early Saturday, state TV reported.

Iranian navy destroyer Alborz warded off “scores of pirates equipped with five speedboats and advanced equipment” that aimed to attack an unidentified Iranian oil vessel. There were no details of possible damage or casualties.

The Alborz was deployed to international waters in August to maintain security for the country’s vessels, the report said.

