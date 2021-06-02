(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian navy vessel sank in the Gulf of Oman due to a fire that broke out during a training mission, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army said on Wednesday.

Crew of the “Khark” vessel were safely transferred to the coast but the ship sank off the Iranian port of Jask after 20 hours of operations to put out the blaze, according to an army statement on its website. The ship was used as a support and training vessel by Iran’s navy for over four decades, it said.

The incident occurred close to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

