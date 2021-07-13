(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian intelligence official and three others were charged with conspiring to kidnap a critic who was born in Iran but is now a U.S. citizen.

Manhattan federal prosecutors on Tuesday said the intelligence official, Alireza Shavoroghi Farahani, and three members of his intelligence network planned to kidnap the unnamed U.S. citizen -- a journalist, author, and human rights activist who lives in Brooklyn -- as part of a government program to silence its critics. All four are in Iran, but a fifth person based in California was charged with providing financial services that aided the plot.

