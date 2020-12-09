(Bloomberg) -- The weapon that killed an Iranian nuclear scientist last month came from a NATO member nation, a top political official said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary-general of the Expediency and Discernment Council that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Wednesday that the link to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was made in a report submitted by the chief of staff for Iran’s armed forces.

Tasnim gave no evidence to back up the claim. Iran has so far blamed Israel for the attack, with state-run Press TV previously reporting that an Israeli weapon was recovered from the site.

Israel is not a member of NATO but is a major ally and partner.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was targeted in a bomb and gun attack near Tehran on Nov. 27, becoming the fifth nuclear scientist to be assassinated on Iranian soil since 2010.

