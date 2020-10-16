(Bloomberg) --

Cyberattacks targeted Iranian ports this week but failed to halt operations, according to local media and a government agency.

Electronic infrastructure was hacked on Wednesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said. The Ports and Maritime Organization said in a statement that work at the facilities continued without interruption.

Without giving details Abolghasem Sadeghi, the deputy chief of Iran’s Information Technology Organization, said this week that “large-scale” cyberattacks had targeted two government institutions but were eliminated.

Iran and the U.S. have accused the other of launching attacks on cybersecurity for years, including as the two countries have lurched deeper toward confrontation since the election of President Donald Trump.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.