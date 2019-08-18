(Bloomberg) -- Grace 1, the supertanker detained last month on suspicion of hauling Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European sanctions, set sail from Gibraltar after being released by the British territory.

According to a tweet send by GBC News, the ship is moving into international waters. It has been renamed the Adrian Darya, the tweet said.

Gibraltar rejected an attempt by the U.S. to block the ship’s release. The territory’s Supreme Court determined the Trump administration hadn’t filed the appropriate action to prevent that from happening.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the vessel now. The U.S. said it was gravely disappointed with Britain after Gibraltar’s release of the tanker, and it warned that ports, banks and anyone else who does business with the vessel or its crew might be subject to sanctions, according to two administration officials.

British forces seized the vessel on July 4 on suspicion that it was hauling Iranian crude to Syria. Iran has maintained that the detention was unlawful. The incident is one of several in recent months that have strained relations between Iran and the West, following the U.S. reinstatement of sanctions on the Persian Gulf state last year.

