Iranian Tanker Pursued by U.S. Anchors at Mediterranean Port: TV

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian-flagged oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 anchored at a port in the Mediterranean Sea, spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry said on state TV.

Abbas Mousavi said the vessel, which the U.S. has sanctioned and is thought to be carrying 2 million barrels of oil, has "reached its destination." He didn’t identify the port.

Previously named the Grace 1, the vessel was seized in early July by British forces and taken to Gibraltar on suspicion it would ship oil to Syria in breach of sanctions.

