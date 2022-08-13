(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian tanker will soon return to the country with its oil shipment, months after it was detained off the Greek coast as part of a US crackdown on Iranian crude exports.

The cargo of oil confiscated from the Lana is currently being transferred back to the vessel, Iran’s embassy in Athens said in a Twitter post late Friday.

Greek authorities, in coordination with US counterparts, stopped the tanker and confiscated its cargo on May 25. A Greek court in June overturned the decision, and following an appeal, Greece’s Supreme Court sustained the verdict.

In retaliation to the Lana’s detention, Iran seized two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps diverted the two Greek vessels, each loaded with about 1 million barrels of oil, into Iranian territorial waters on May 27.

The return of the oil may ultimately help to secure the release of the two Greek ships.

The Lana was originally stopped in April by Greek port authorities at Karystos, on the island of Evia, after it sought shelter from bad weather. At that time, it was named ‘Pegas’ and sailing under a Russian flag, according to ANA news agency.

It was held by Greece following a request by the US Authority Against Legalizing Income from Criminal Activities, in relation to sanctions against Russia, the state news agency said.

The Lana moved to a position off Greece’s largest port of Piraeus in July to await transfer of the confiscated oil from the US-chartered ‘Ice Energy’ tanker.

