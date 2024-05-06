(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian warship has embarked on a mission in oceanic waters, Iran’s state media reported, in the wake of a warning by Houthi rebels that they could renew their attacks on vessels transiting the region.

The aircraft carrier Shahid Mahdavi, operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has reached southern hemisphere waters, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, without specifying its exact location.

Fars said the 240-meter-long (787-foot) vessel is on a mission of an undisclosed nature, and referred to its voyage as a milestone, marking the first venture of an Iranian frigate below the equator.

The development closely follows a warning by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen that they could target ships in the eastern Mediterranean, in an apparent move against Israel’s ongoing campaign in Gaza. In February, Iran recalled a flotilla it had sent to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden amid attacks by the Houthis on commercial ship in the region.

The IRGC earlier this year fired long-range ballistic missiles from the carrier during a naval drill. The ship is outfitted with advanced radar and air defense systems, according to Fars.

