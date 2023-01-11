(Bloomberg) -- Households in Iran have been told to turn down heating, wear warmer clothes and use thicker curtains as the gas-producing country struggles to meet record levels of domestic demand for the fuel.

Oil minister Javad Owji made the appeal on Wednesday after he said Iran was pumping gas into the national grid at full capacity and was close to reaching “peak gas consumption,” according to state TV.

Gas consumption hit a record 660 million cubic meters a day on Tuesday, according to a statement by the National Iranian Gas Co., driven by a surge in heating demand as a major cold snap hit most of the country.

Iran’s gas sector has suffered from years of underinvestment. Various efforts to develop its share of the giant South Pars/North Dome gas field that’s shared with Qatar, for instance, have been abandoned either because of sanctions or internal policy decisions.

As a major oil producer and net exporter of natural gas that sits on the world’s second-largest gas reserves, Iran has always been largely self-sufficient for its gas and electricity needs. Prices tend to be a tiny fraction of those in Europe, where a supply squeeze and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have driven inflation.

Schools, banks and government offices will be closed in Iran until Saturday and working hours have been cut in at least 15 provinces mostly in the north and northwest in order to control gas use.

