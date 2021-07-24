Iraq Agrees to Sign Deal with Total to Execute Energy Projects

(Bloomberg) --

Iraqi cabinet granted the country’s oil ministry approval to sign a deal with French Total to execute giant projects including gas capturing at a capacity 600m scf/d and developing Ratawi field, Iraqi News Agency said, citing government spokesman Hassan Nadhim.

Total, after signing the deal, will also build a 1,000 megawatt solar power plant and start work on implementing a giant seawater injection project that aims to boost oil output for the country’s southern oilfields.

In March, Iraq signed head of pact with Total on these projects and were waiting for cabinet approval to proceed with the final signing.

