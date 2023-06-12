(Bloomberg) -- Iraqi lawmakers have approved a budget that may see the government spend a record 199 trillion Iraqi dinars ($153 billion) this year.

It signals a significant increase in expenditure in the OPEC nation, with the International Monetary Fund warning it could accelerate inflation and push Iraq’s breakeven oil price up to $96 a barrel, much higher than today’s price for Brent of around $74.

“Barring a large increase in oil prices, the current fiscal stance could lead to mounting deficits and intensifying financing pressures in the coming years,” the IMF said on May 31.

The fiscal plan was passed in the early hours of Monday morning after months of wrangling over how Baghdad would share revenue with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government in the north.

It follows the formation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani’s government late last year.

Iraq, like other major petrostates, enjoyed a windfall in 2022 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and sent crude prices above $125 a barrel. They’ve since fallen, largely because high interest rates have weakened the global economy.

Baghdad’s finances and economy often suffer when oil prices drop, with the government struggling to rein in spending. The country has one of the world’s highest wage bills as a proportion of gross domestic product.

More Bonds

Iraq expects revenue to reach $103 billion in 2023, based on 3.5 million barrels per day of oil exports at a price of $70 per barrel.

The budget deficit is set to reach $49 billion, which Iraq expects to partly cover with $18 billion of sovereign bonds.

Iraq’s $2.7 billion Eurobond maturing in 2028 — its only one outstanding — trades at a yield of around 9.8%.

To speed up the process and avoid more delays in the coming years, Iraq’s parliament has said budgets for 2024 and 2025 should be based on this years’ figures but tweaked according to oil prices and export volumes.

