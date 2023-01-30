(Bloomberg) -- The state-run grain board of Iraq approved a plan to build a 100,000-ton grain silo in the central province of Wasit as it prepares to harvest a bumper wheat crop, said Haider Nouri, director general of the board.

The new storage facility will supplement two small existing silos in the province. The grain board plans to boost overall storage capacity in Iraq, which is estimated at 3 million to 3.5 million tons.

Iraq is expected to produce 5 million to 6 million tonnes of wheat this year, or enough to achieve self-sufficiency, following abundant and timely rains, according to agriculture ministry.

See more: Iraq Seen Producing 5M-6M Tons of Wheat This Year: Al-Sabah

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.