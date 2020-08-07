(Bloomberg) -- Iraq made its strongest commitment yet to implement deep cuts in crude production this month after the country’s oil minister and his Saudi counterpart held a phone call Thursday.

OPEC’s second-biggest producer -- and a long-time laggard in meeting oil-output quotas -- has faced mounting pressure to boost its compliance as the group’s patience wears thin. The country failed to meet its production-cut target in May and June, and removed just 11,000 barrels a day last month, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The two countries issued a joint statement -- a rare move until recently -- in which Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar pledged that Iraq will cut its output by an extra 400,000 barrels a day in August and in September. That’s on top of a previous commitment to slash 850,000 barrels a day in each month. He spoke to Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman late on Thursday.

“The two ministers stressed that efforts by OPEC+ countries towards meeting production cuts and the extra cuts under the compensation regime will enhance oil market stability, help accelerate the rebalancing of global oil markets and send a constructive signal to the market,” the joint statement read.

