Iraq cut pricing for all of its crude grades for sale to Asia and the U.S. for October, following similar reductions by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers and further signaling that a global demand rebound is faltering.

Basrah Light crude for buyers in Asia will sell at the lowest level since June. Iraq’s state oil marketing company is cutting the grade to 30 cents a barrel over the regional benchmark, down from a $1.50 premium in September.

Basrah Heavy to Asia set at $1 a barrel discount

Iraq also cuts all pricing to the U.S. Basrah Light set at 40 cents a barrel premium to benchmark Basrah Heavy at 75-cent discount Kirkuk at $1.35 premium

Iraq is cutting most grades to Europe Basrah Light cut to 70 cents-a-barrel discount Basrah Heavy discount narrowed to $2.65 Kirkuk cut to 30 cents-a-barrel premium



